Daura has been completely demoralised - report

Daura Ex-DSS boss has been completely demoralised - report

Lawal Daura, ex-DG of the Department of State Services was reportedly demoralised after his sack.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lawal Daura, ex-DG of the Department of State Services was reportedly demoralised after his sack.

(Daily Trust)

A recent report by PR Nigeria says Lawal Daura, ex-Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) was completely demoralised after his sack.

In the report, which was also culled by TheCable, a source narrated how Daura became demoralised after his sack because he did not know his offence.

Daura has been completely demoralised by the widespread insinuations of working for the opposition when he took daring moves to protect the presidency and the ruling party against the antics of the powerful opposition elements,” the source reportedly said.

Continuing, the reportedly said further, “The allegation of being a mole is utter balderdash. Spymasters all over the world can be sacrificed but not to the extent of rubbishing their integrity and reputation on the altar of political considerations, especially a spymaster created by the same system considering the delicate and sensitive nature of intelligent services.”

ALSO READ: Osinbajo sacks DSS Director, Lawal Daura, after NASS invasion

Untold story about DSS siege on NASS

The source further told PRNigeria that there was more to the DSS siege on the National Assembly that many know.

Sacked Daura released from police custody, travel passport seized play

Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura

(Twitter)

The source reportedly said Daura ordered the siege alongside some principal officers of sister security agencies.

Daura insisted that he took all actions in national interest through a collective responsibility including involvement of principal officers of sister agencies even though he did not disclose who authorised the siege on the national assembly,” the source reportedly said.

On August 7, 2018, operatives of the DSS prevented lawmakers from entering in the national assembly. The lawmakers were later allowed in after a protest.

Subsequently, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was the acting President ordered the termination of the DSS boss after which an investigation was launched.

