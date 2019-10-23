Sunday Alade, a former head of Zenith Bank branch in Akure has told the Federal High Court in Lagos that took 10 days to count the N1.2bn delivered to the bank by an aide of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose’s aide.

Alade said this at the court on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, while testifying against Fayose, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for an alleged fraud of N2.2bn.

While fielding questions from EFCC lawyer, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), Alade told Justice C.J. Aneke how the N1.2bn was evacuated from two aircraft and then transferred into a bullion van to the bank as instructed by Agbele.

He said, “When the aircraft arrived, three individuals disembarked from it, two of them walked away while the third person walked to Abiodun Agbele. After a short interaction, we were left to offload the cash from the aircraft.

“One Adewale O, who introduced himself as the orderly to Senator Obanikoro led us to offload the cash. When we got to the branch, we bundle-counted the cash and it was about N744m.

“We were told there was a balance and we went back to the airport to pick the second batch from the aircraft into our bullion van. The second tranche was about N494m, making a total of N1.2bn. The money was detail-counted by the Cash and Teller Unit for 10 days before it was credited into three different accounts.”

CBN official also testifies against Fayose

A senior official of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Aliu Mohammed, who was also in court to testify against Fayose explained to Justice Aneke how N2.2bn was transferred from the operational account of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to the Diamond bank’s account of a firm, Sylva Mcmanara, Punch reports.

The Judge adjourned the case till Friday for further hearing.