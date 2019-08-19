Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who adjourned the matter till Aug. 21, ordered that Oshodin should remain in the EFCC’s detention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oshodin was arraigned for unlawfully receiving N22.9 billion from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd.).

Oshodin, in a suit number: CR/114/19, was charged alongside others.

The businesswoman, whose husband, Bob Oshodin was said to be at large, was arraigned on a 25-count charge bordering on sales of a furniture manufacturing company to the Federal Government to the tune of 55 million US dollars.

Counsel to Oshodin, Osahon Idemudia, in a suit number: CR/114/19, had asked Justice Taiwo Taiwo for a bail application who she said had been in the commission’s detention for about 70 days.

Oshodin, who has been in the custody of the EFCC for about 70 days, however denied the charges.

The defendant was said to have sold the company to the Federal Government in 2014 and received the alleged sum through Dasuki’s office.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the defendant received the said amount in about 15 tranches through her family company, Bob Oshodin Organisation Limited, which is the 1st defendant in the matter.

Her Counsel, Osahon Idemudia, had pleaded with the trial judge, Justice Taiwo, to admit the defendant to bail in liberal terms pending the determination of the trial.

Idemudia, while moving the bail application, drew the attention of the judge to the fact that, she had been in the underground cell of the EFCC for about 70 days without electricity.

He further told the court that the alleged offence bordered on civil contract freely entered by the Federal Government and the defendant was committed to accelerated trial to enable her clear her name from the allegations.

The lawyer debunked the anti-graft agency’s claim that Mrs Oshodin jumped the administrative bail granted her by the agency, adding that the EFCC did not make any attempt directly to get her, attention, but only directed her surety to produce her.

Idemudia therefore pleaded with the court to use its discretion in favour of the defendant, taking into consideration her present state of health.

ALSO READ: IPOB orders members to attack South-East governors abroad

The EFCC however vehemently objected to the bail application on the grounds that the defendant might likely jump bail if granted “because her husband and all her children are based in the United States of America.”

EFCC’s Lawyer, Aisha Habib, however said if the court was inclined to granting the application, it should do so with some conditions that would ensure “the defendant is available for trial.”

Justice Taiwo after argument from the counsels adjourned till Aug. 21 for ruling and ordered that the defendant remain in the custody of the commission till the next adjourned date.