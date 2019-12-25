Following Sambo Dasuki’s release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), the former National Security Adviser (NSA) has said that his detention was part of what God destined to happen to him.

Dasuki, who was released on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after spending four years in detention said this in a radio interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service shortly after his release.

The ex-NSA was arrested in 2015 over alleged abuse of office and money laundering.

However, despite court orders granting him bail, the Federal Government refused to release him.

Asked if he sees his detention as a revenge by President Muhammadu Buhari for the role he played in the 1985 coup, which removed the Buhari regime, he said he is not aware of such motive, adding that his incarceration was designed by God.

President Muhammadu Buhari (PremiumTimes)

He said, "I am not aware of this. What I know is that God designed this to happen.

“Nothing more. I have no problem with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone.

“There is no call to be made to the government. You know everything that happened to one in life is designed by God. Ignorance and lack of understanding can make one to suffer himself… Anything that God destined it to be, it will be. You said I spent four years in detention, it is over and today. Only God knows everything that will happen tomorrow.

“What is important is for everybody to be fair. Everybody who is a Muslim and who go to the mosque knows that what the Imam preaches every day is to harp on the need for people to be fair and honest. There is a reason for this and we need to listen.

The former NSA also said that he will stand trial to defend the money laundering and sundry charges against him.