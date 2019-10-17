Leading hair extension manufacturers, Darling Hair, is proud to announce its partnership with Africa’s largest fashion event, Lagos Fashion Week as the official hair sponsor for this year’s edition.

Billed to take place from the 23rd to 26th of October 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos, the 4-day event is set to celebrate the best of African fashion with an array of exciting activities.

Darling Nigeria announces partnership with Lagos Fashion Week 2019. (Darling )

Since its inception in 2011, the annual event has featured runway shows from the biggest names in the Fashion industry like Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Maki Oh, Tiffany Amber, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Orange Culture, Maxivive to mention a few.

This year, Darling is bringing creative hairstyles to the frontlines of Lagos Fashion Week by collaborating with renowned fashion designers and hair stylists to host a runway dedicated to showcasing a unique fusion of hair and fashion.

The Marketing Manager, Godrej Nigeria, Ayodele Otunjinrin said that the company’s sponsorship of Lagos Fashion Week is hinged on its commitment to promote the beauty of Africa women through trendy and affordable hairstyles.

“Darling is known for creating trendy and affordable hairstyles for all African women, and over the years we have continued to promote beauty and confidence across Africa through different channels including the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4 and Arise Fashion Week.”

She added, “Hair is a huge part of fashion and our participation in this year’s edition of Lagos Fashion week was borne from the need to celebrate the transformative power of hair in fashion and celebrate creativity of the different talents showcasing at Lagos Fashion Week 2019.”

In addition to creating iconic looks on the runway, Darling will also have its own experiential stand, where customers can purchase hair products on site and win various prizes throughout the three days.

This partnership will provide Darling customers with an up-close experience into the world of Lagos Fashion week.

