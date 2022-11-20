RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dantata, Abdulsamad, others raise N1bn for Jigawa flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, and Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA group, on Saturday raised over N1 billion for Jigawa flood victims.

Jigawa flooding.
Jigawa flooding.

Recommended articles

Dantata and Rabiu each donated N200 million, Jigawa State Government N250 million, Gov. Muhammad Badaru, donated N25 million on behalf of himself, family and his company, Talamis Group.

However, Dantata, who was represented by Alhaji Salisu Sambajo, expressed concern over the conditions in which the flood victims found themselves after the disaster.

The philanthropist prayed for those who died during the disaster and sympathised with those who lost their property and crops in the floods.

Similarly, Badaru also expressed appreciation to the teeming donors for their kind gesture and urged the fundraising committee to be equitable and just in the distribution of the palliatives and cash.

The committee Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, (Wazirin Dutse) and former Minister of Power, thanked individuals and group of companies for supporting the victims.

Other donors included the members of the state and National Assembly as well as Council Chairmen.

Zenith Bank, Jaiz Bank, FCMB, Sterling Bank, GTBANK and Unity Bank were among the financial institutions who made donations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni, Fashola, others honoured as Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti graduates 13,667

Ooni, Fashola, others honoured as Fed Poly Ado-Ekiti graduates 13,667

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

Lafia Emirate removes late Emir’s son as Ubangarin Lafia

Police swoop on 2 suspected fraudsters after banker cashier raises alarm

Police swoop on 2 suspected fraudsters after banker cashier raises alarm

Tinubu vows to re-activate Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project

Tinubu vows to re-activate Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project

Lagos establishes specialist hospitals to reduce medical tourism

Lagos establishes specialist hospitals to reduce medical tourism

Dantata, Abdulsamad, others raise N1bn for Jigawa flood victims

Dantata, Abdulsamad, others raise N1bn for Jigawa flood victims

Security team kill 2 assailants involved in killing ex-commissioner, brother

Security team kill 2 assailants involved in killing ex-commissioner, brother

Amaechi graduates with Second Class Upper Degree in Law

Amaechi graduates with Second Class Upper Degree in Law

2023: Hotelier mobilises 10,000 OPC, Agbekoya, landlords for Tinubu

2023: Hotelier mobilises 10,000 OPC, Agbekoya, landlords for Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries