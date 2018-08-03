Dankwambo honours late Gov. Hashidu, names road, estate after him

news

The Gombe State Government has named a popular road and an estate after Alhaji Abubakar Hashidu, the First Executive Governor of the state.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe, who named the road and estate on Friday in Gombe, said late Gov. Hashidu was a father to all.

Dankwambo said the late Hashidu was one of the people instrumental to the creation of Gombe State.

NAN reports that the 1.73km road is located between Central Roundabout and Union Bank.

Also, a 262 housing-unit estate comprising 152 three-bedroom house and 110 two-bedroom houses was also named after the late Gov. Hashidu.

“ Late Gov. Hashidu was a father to all. The people of Gombe have decided to dedicate a popular road and an estate to him.

“ What we are doing today is in recognition of his work as well as respect for a man who has contributed positively to the development of Gombe.

“ He was instrumental to the creation of Gombe. Whatever we have done is not enough for the late governor,” he said.

The governor emphasised that more would be done to honour the late Hashidu.

Earlier, Mohammed Hassan, Gombe Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, said the late governor was a man of peace, adding that he was also a symbol of unity in the state.

Also, Alhaji Haruna Rashid, Emir of Dukku, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the Dukku Emirate was grateful to the state government for the honour bestowed on the late governor.