Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, says he hopes to be as philanthropic as American billionaire, Bill Gates, in the future.

Gates is a co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest private foundation with a history of philanthropy across the world.

While speaking during a panel session alongside Gates during the Goalkeepers event in the United States on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Dangote said meeting the American made him a different man.

The president of the Dangote Group said he admires Gates' commitment towards helping people in places where he doesn't have personal stakes, like Nigeria.

He said, "This is somebody that has nothing to do with us in Africa or Nigeria but he is putting his money and his soul, everything.

"He is very committed to helping humanity and that really surprises me a lot and I realised that he is a simple person and I never knew Bill would be this simple.

"He is a very soft-spoken guy and kind-hearted. It is very difficult to find people like Bill in this world.

"Bill, we are very grateful and I can assure you that with my association with Bill, my only prayer is that in the next few years, I will try and give my chunk of wealth to charity."

While speaking, Gates said he admires Dangote's communication skills and his wide range of connections, especially when it comes to solving problems.

"Everyone likes to talk him, it's been phenomenal," Gates said.

Both men spoke about how to solve the problem of malnutrition in Nigeria, where an estimated two million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, and the African continent.