Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

A video, now viral on social media platforms, captured the lecturer disciplining students inside a lecture hall. According to reports, the students had arrived late for the class.

In the footage, some students were seen kneeling as per the lecturer's instruction, while another student was subjected to "frog jump" penalties along with receiving slaps.

The release of this video on Monday, February 05, 2024, triggered widespread condemnation across various social media platforms.

Responding to the incident, Sa’idu Nayaya, the deputy registrar of information and public relations at the university, issued a statement. He announced the suspension of the lecturer over allegations of "physical assault/corporal punishment."

Nayaya further stated that the university's management has escalated the matter to the senior staff disciplinary committee for further investigation and action.

In his statement, he noted, "The video clip showed physical assault/corporal punishment meted out on some students by an academic staff member in a lecture hall."

He continued, "To that effect, the management of the university immediately queried and suspended the staff member in question, and forwarded the case to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further action."

He reiterated the university's commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for the students to successfully complete their studies.

