ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Ima Elijah

In the footage, some students were seen kneeling as per the lecturer's instruction,

A video, now viral on social media platforms, captured the lecturer disciplining students inside a lecture hall. According to reports, the students had arrived late for the class [Cable]
A video, now viral on social media platforms, captured the lecturer disciplining students inside a lecture hall. According to reports, the students had arrived late for the class [Cable]

Recommended articles

A video, now viral on social media platforms, captured the lecturer disciplining students inside a lecture hall. According to reports, the students had arrived late for the class.

In the footage, some students were seen kneeling as per the lecturer's instruction, while another student was subjected to "frog jump" penalties along with receiving slaps.

The release of this video on Monday, February 05, 2024, triggered widespread condemnation across various social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the incident, Sa’idu Nayaya, the deputy registrar of information and public relations at the university, issued a statement. He announced the suspension of the lecturer over allegations of "physical assault/corporal punishment."

Nayaya further stated that the university's management has escalated the matter to the senior staff disciplinary committee for further investigation and action.

In his statement, he noted, "The video clip showed physical assault/corporal punishment meted out on some students by an academic staff member in a lecture hall."

He continued, "To that effect, the management of the university immediately queried and suspended the staff member in question, and forwarded the case to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further action."

He reiterated the university's commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for the students to successfully complete their studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The management's firm stance against such actions demonstrates its dedication to upholding standards of discipline and ensuring the well-being of its students.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

Oyo Govt identifies 3 persons for prosecution 3 weeks after Ibadan explosion

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Dangote University suspends lecturer for physical assault

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

Reps pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill for second reading

NIMC registers 2.6 million Nigerians in Jigawa State

NIMC registers 2.6 million Nigerians in Jigawa State

House of Reps to investigate banks' non-compliance with CBN forex directives

House of Reps to investigate banks' non-compliance with CBN forex directives

Kano NCS generates ₦8.7 billion revenue in January, intensifies smuggling crackdown

Kano NCS generates ₦8.7 billion revenue in January, intensifies smuggling crackdown

Bayero University Kano to install Emir of Ilorin as chancellor on March 2

Bayero University Kano to install Emir of Ilorin as chancellor on March 2

Senate adjourns security briefing with service chiefs to February 13

Senate adjourns security briefing with service chiefs to February 13

A dependable leader whose contributions will remain indelible - Atiku mourns Gov Ibrahim

A dependable leader whose contributions will remain indelible - Atiku mourns Gov Ibrahim

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga says amid Atiku's criticisms

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo