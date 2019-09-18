The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that it has not banned Dangote trucks and motorists from embarking on night journeys.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem said this while clarifying a story attributed to him on the subject matter to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)correspondent in Abuja on Wednesday.

Reports had it that the commission and Dangote Group had agreed that the company’s trucks will not ply roads at night.

According to Kazeem, FRSC never announced that it will stop Dangote vehicles from plying roads in the country from 7pm to 7am.

“FRSC did not say it will impound Dangote vehicles after 7.p.m.

“The commission never said so. We were quoted out of context that we will impound their vehicles.

“We usually have safety meetings with Dangote group.

“One of such meetings was held on Tuesday where far reaching decisions were made and nothing was said that we were going to impound their vehicles.”

Kazeem explained that the FRSC did not have powers to impound vehicles at night saying that there was no law that said that the commission could restrict such vehicles.

He further said that what the commission could do was to only highlight dangers of night journey.

NAN reports that the commission had tasked the group on prompt removal of broken down vehicles and the need to intensify efforts towards achieving professionalism in the recruitment, training and certification of its drivers.

Kazeem quotes the Corps Marshal Mr Boboye Oyeyemi to have directed that all Dangote trucks to be fully installed with Speed Limiting Device before Dec. 31.

“Dangote to provide details of any driver who commits traffic infraction to FRSC for subjection to Emotional Stability Test

“The Company to provide details of any driver who runs away after a crash to FRSC for flagging on the database so as to track such drivers.

“Foreign number plates on the company’s trucks to be replaced with Nigeria Number Plates before Dec. 31.”