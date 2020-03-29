Dangote announced this on Twitter on Sunday, March 29, 2020, saying he took coronavirus test as a global citizen and business leader.

The businessman is believed to have been exposed to the virus after coming in contact with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who recently tested positive to the disease.

He also said he's leading other private sector leaders to support government's efforts with resources to combat the pandemic.

He tweeted, “The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted modern society, affecting our collective health and well-being. As a global citizen and business leader, I took the COVID-19 test and the result came back NEGATIVE,”

“CACOVID (Coalition Against COVID-19) is an initiative that I am leading with other private sector leaders&our common goal is to support ongoing Government initiatives with our resources in the fight against Covid-19. We are in this together & I am optimistic we will overcome.”

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, eight new cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna and Osun state brought coronavirus to 97 in Nigeria.