Dangote reveals how Tinubu encouraged him to start refinery

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dangote praised Tinubu's support for making the refinery dream a reality.

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
In the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2024, the multi-billion project, sited in Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos, finally came to life as it began production of diesel and aviation fuel.

However, according to Dangote, the historical feat wouldn't be achievable without the vision and support of Tinubu.

The billionaire businessman disclosed this while speaking with stakeholders in the oil and gas industry on the historic start of domestic refining of petroleum products, per Sunday Punch.

Dangote said the President encouraged him to embark on the monumental project and was supportive all through the process.

The renowned entrepreneur, therefore, thanked Tinubu, the Federal Government, its agencies, and all Nigerians for believing in him and supporting the mega project despite all odds.

Dangote also recalled how President Tinubu supported, encouraged, and provided thoughtful advice towards the actualisation of the refinery project.

Dangote said, “I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true. This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to detail.

“His intervention at various stages cleared all impediments, thereby, accelerating the actualisation of the project.

“I also want to express my appreciation to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority for their support.

“These organisations have been our dependable partners in this historic journey. We also thank Nigerians for their belief and support in this project. We have started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, and the products will be in the market within this month once we receive regulatory approvals.”

“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects. This is a game changer for our country, and I am very fulfilled with the actualisation of this project,” he added.

The 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery has been tagged a game-changer for the Nigerian economy, which is heavily reliant on fuel imports for its burgeoning population.

In an earlier message, Dangote had stated that the refinery can load 2,900 trucks a day at its truck-loading gantries, adding that the products from the refinery would conform to Euro V specifications.

He also praised the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, bankers and financiers, and the host communities and their traditional leaders for their support towards the project’s success.

