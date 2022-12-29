ADVERTISEMENT
Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to 460 students in host communities

Ima Elijah

...The company had over the years supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes...

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited have awarded scholarships to 460 students of secondary schools and tertiary institutions from its host communities in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

What the company said: The company said the scholarship had become an annual event meant to contribute to the educational development of the people and position them rightly in the scheme of things in Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

The scholarships were presented to 443 secondary school students and 17 tertiary institution students from its host communities around Ibeju-Lekki.

Presenting the scholarships: Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, presented the scholarships to beneficiaries yesterday, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at an event attended by traditional rulers and government officials in Lagos State.

What Edwin said: Edwin said the Dangote Group believes that education is the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge yields the greatest dividends for mankind.

What you should know: He said the company had over the years supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes.

According to him, this is part of the company's education intervention initiative for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses.

Meanwhile: Just 3% of work is left to complete the 650,000bpd Dangote Refinery. The Govt of Ghana said they are waiting for the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria to stabilize their own petroleum sector .

Ima Elijah
