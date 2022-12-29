Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to 460 students in host communities

What the company said: The company said the scholarship had become an annual event meant to contribute to the educational development of the people and position them rightly in the scheme of things in Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

The scholarships were presented to 443 secondary school students and 17 tertiary institution students from its host communities around Ibeju-Lekki.

Presenting the scholarships: Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, presented the scholarships to beneficiaries yesterday, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at an event attended by traditional rulers and government officials in Lagos State.

What Edwin said: Edwin said the Dangote Group believes that education is the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge yields the greatest dividends for mankind.

What you should know: He said the company had over the years supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes.

According to him, this is part of the company's education intervention initiative for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses.