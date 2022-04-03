RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery will be a game changer in Nigeria’s energy challenge once it comes on stream.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

The minister stated this on Sunday in Lagos when he led a team of journalists on inspection tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals located at the Lagos Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki.

Recommended articles

He said the refinery will engender huge value addition that would contribute to the increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister said the refinery will conserve foreign exchange by putting an end to importation of petroleum products and huge sum paid for subsidy.

He said in addition to creating employment, it will generate foreign exchange through export of finished products.

Mohammed said that there would be availability of petroleum products thus ending petrol queues and attract foreign capital investments.

He said with the total investment above 19 billion dollar in the refinery and 2.5 billion dollar on the Dangote Fertiliser Plant, also located in the zone, the company is leading Nigeria’s industrial revolution.

Mohammed said the coming into being of the massive industrial complexes as the Dangote Fertilizer Company and the Refinery were made possible by the enabling environment provided by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said new businesses were springing up in all sectors owing to a conducive business environment provided by the Buhari’s administration.

Mr Devakumar Edwin, Executive Director, Strategy Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group, who conducted the team round, said the refinery to be inaugurated before the end of the year will meet 100 per cent of Nigerians energy requirements.

He said the refinery will produce Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, jet-fuel, kerosene and polypropylene for local consumption and also have surplus of each of the products for export.

On employment generation, he said over 30,000 people are currently working at petroleum Refinery project site through various contractors.

He said when operational, the refinery will generate over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youths.

Edwin said in addition to the over 900 indigenous graduate Engineers engaged and trained, more than 100,000 indirect employment of retail outlets will be created.

He said 26,716 filling stations and 129 depot’s would be constructed in Nigeria while over 16,000 trucks for transport will create additional jobs.

On local content development, Edwin said the company had trained over 400 artisans selected from the host communities in the areas of masonry, AC electricians, plumbing, welding, iron bending and auto mechanics.

He said they had trained 900 Engineers in refinery operations outside the country, while another six Mechanical Engineers were trained in a university in Italy.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Buhari rejoices with Adams Oshiomhole at 70

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Dangote refinery, a game changer – Lai Mohammed

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

Gov Oyetola wades into Benue community leadership crisis

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

We need to vote, not only pray, RCCG urges Christians

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

Police reject 500k bribe, intercepts illicit drugs being shipped to Mushin

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]