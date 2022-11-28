RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Africa’s foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, is optimistic that the new multibillion Naira investment in the sugar sub-sector would help provide no fewer than 300,000 jobs in Nigeria.

Dangote
Dangote

A statement from the Corporate Communication Department of the company, said that the Group’s President, Dangote said the company was providing fresh funds for expanding its operations in the sugar sub-sector.

Recommended articles

Dangote, who was speaking at the Flag-off Ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa, said the opportunities would include both direct and indirect jobs.

He said: “We are making massive investment in Adamawa State through expansion of DSR Numan’s sugar refining capacity from 3000tcd to 6000tcd, 9800tcd, and to 15,000tcd.

”DSR will be able to create about three hundred thousand jobs, direct and indirect, with positive multiplier effects on the economy nationwide.”

The Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria outside the government.

Dangote was appointed Chairman, National Job Creation Committee in 2010 to assist the Federal Government in providing more employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The Dangote President had also announced that his company was doubling its spending on CSR schemes in host communities in Adamawa State, the location of its 32,000 hectares integrated sugar complex.

Speaking in Numan, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the development of the sugar development effort of the Federal Government.

The Minister also commended Dangote for the massive support through his Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

In the same vein, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is expected to create some 250,000 job opportunities when completed next year.

Already Dangote Cement Plc is one of Africa’s biggest job providers in the manufacturing sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Troops neutralize 4 bandits in Kaduna State — Commissioner

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Kebbi Govt ready to defend N6.7bn spent on roads before Senate – Official

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

Naira notes redesign will control inflation in Nigeria — Don

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

I will make funding more accessible for creative sector - Atiku

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

Gov. Adeleke appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

2023: Don’t give opposition parties chances to win, Zulum urges Borno APC

Tinubu will improve rural healthcare services as president – Akume, Ibikunle

Tinubu will improve rural healthcare services as president – Akume, Ibikunle

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest.

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest