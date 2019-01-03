Ahmed said this on Thursday when the NUJ FCT Council Executives led by its Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche visited him in the group’s Regional Office in Abuja.

Ahmed who is also President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) congratulated the new NUJ FCT Exco and said the group regarded NUJ as an institution impacting on people’s lives like his company.

He said the visit was historic given the fact that it was made when Nigerians were looking at the activities of newsmen given the closeness of the election.

Ahmed, who said NUJ, had been up and doing in discharging its roles noted that the firm was ready for cordial relationship that would promote national development.

He said “It is good and critical that we have a good understanding and strategic relation with institutions like NUJ.

“Dangote Group has become a national institution and collaboration with other institutions is important to us.

“Again, cooperation and collaboration across institutions are vital for our country to move forward. We have a duty and responsibility to work with each other to make progress in the society.

“We will also collaborate with your co-operative and if you are ready for that, there is a process you must fulfil’’.

Speaking earlier, Ogbeche thanked the group for opening its arms for partnership with the council, saying that Dangote has become a household name in Nigeria.

He said the council’s collaboration with the group was focused in the area of training of journalists for capacity building in modern day reporting.

Ogbeche also made case for NUJ Co-operative Society and combating hate speech, as the 2019 elections approach.