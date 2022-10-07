Dangote calls for calm over shutdown of Obajana Cement plant.

Punchercos stressed that the welfare of the company’s staff remained a key focus as the company worked hard to minimise further impact on its people and operations.

He said the company had taken steps to get the hoodlums apprehended by the law enforcement agencies, and would ensure that full legal action was taken against them.

“The management of Dangote Cement Plc, wishes to inform members of the public, especially its customers and other stakeholders of the recent invasion of its Obajana Cement Plant, Kogi by armed vigilantes on the orders of the state government.

“The vigilantes, led by some officials of the state government were apparently acting on a resolution of the Kogi state House of Assembly on controversial tax claims.

“Claims that the state governor had also contradicted when he said the shutdown was due to an alleged invalid acquisition of the company by Dangote Industries Ltd.

“In the process of forcefully evicting the workers to enforce the shutdown, the vigilantes shots at 27 of our workers and also destroyed some of the company’s property at the plant.