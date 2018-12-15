Pulse.ng logo
Danger averted as tanker with 33,000 litres of PMS lost control

Danger averted as tanker with 33,000 litres of PMS lost control in Ogun



Danger averted as tanker with 33,000 litres of PMS lost control

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Sango-Ota, Ogun, says danger was averted on Saturday when a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit lost control at Ilo-Awera, Toll-Gate.

Mr Adekunle Ajibade, the Sango-Ota Zonal Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that the accident happened at 4.06p.m.

Ajibade said that the Mack tanker, with registration number FKJ 913XD,  was heading for Lagos when it lost control due to brake failure and crossed the divider to hit a LT vehicle marked EKY 748 TN.

He said that only the two vehicles were involved in the accident, adding that the driver of the LT  was injured.

“A serious disaster that could have claimed so many lives was averted through the intervention of the Almighty God,” he said.

He also said that the injured person had been taken to General Hospital, Sango-Ota, for an intensive treatment.

Ajibade said that TRACE personnel, Federal Road Safety Corps and the police were on ground to control the situation.

He told NAN that the fuel was transloaded into other vehicles.

The official urged the public to steer clear of the scene of the accident and desist temptation to steal fuel from there to avoid loss of lives.

