Dana Air to resume flights November 9 — Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dana Airline, on Friday, announced that it would resume flights operations on Nov . 9.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had suspended the airline’s Air Transport License (ATL), and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely with effect from July 20.

The NCAA Director General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, explaining the suspension, had said the regulatory body discovered that the airline was not in a position to meet its financial obligations and conduct safe flight operations.

Ettete said in the airline’s statement on its planned resumption that it was coming back after a successful conclusion of the audit conducted by the authority.

He said that the audit, for the airline, was a re-engineering and restructuring process and had been successfully concluded.

Ettete said that the audit was an extensive one, for the second time, and the airline also had a new management team fully in charge.

He said it was now well positioned, despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment, and concentrating fully on strengthening its operations efficiently for sustainable growth.

The official said that the airline remained committed to offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to its loyal guests

He expressed his gratitude to the NCAA for the audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors.

Ettete noted that the audit had repositioned the airline as a vibrant and resilient brand ready to serve the industry.

For customers with unused tickets, he said that the airline, as a little token for its short absence from the market, had extended their validity for one year.

“A transfer option is available to customers and we shall be offering competitive fares as always, and gifting free tickets onboard our flights for the next 30 days from Nov. 9

“There would be 24/7 customer service team always available to assist customers with any request of their choice on unused tickets and redemption.

“We wish to sincerely and once again tender our unreserved apologies to all our customers, vendors, travel partners, corporate clients for the abrupt suspension of our flights,” he said.

