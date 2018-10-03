Pulse.ng logo
Dambazau urges security agencies to end Plateau crisis

Dambazau Minister urges security agencies to end Plateau crisis

Dambazau, who condemned the resurgence of violent crisis in Plateau, gave the directive in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, on Tuesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Dambazau urges security agencies to end Plateau crisis

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has directed the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to urgently map out strategies to curtail the resurgence of violent crisis in Plateau.

Dambazau, who condemned the resurgence of violent crisis in Plateau, gave the directive in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister also urged the security agencies to map out strategies to quell the situation and maintain adequate security visibility in the rural communities to re-assure residents of their safety, and deter criminally minded persons.

The minister noted, “the unquantifiable efforts of the Plateau State Government and security agencies at finding lasting solution to the worrisome crisis in the state.”

He said there was need for security operatives to redouble their intelligence gathering mechanism by working closely with their host communities to ensure steady flow of actionable intelligence needed to nip such crisis in the bud.

Dambazau commiserates with the government and people of Plateau over the highly reprehensible incident.

Hea assured the people  of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration determination to put an end to violent crisis in Plateau and other parts of the country.

The minister, therefore, urged the people of Plateau to refrain from reprisal attacks, as the perpetrators of the dastardly acts would not go unpunished.

