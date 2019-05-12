Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) has said that the Federal Government has unveiled its plan to build modern prisons across the country.

The minister according to Channels TV said this on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at an event in Abuja.

“Most of our prisons, particularly those situated in urban centres are more than a century old; over a hundred years old.

“So, what we do is to ensure that we build modern prisons that will meet the required universal standard for the treatment and rehabilitation of prison inmates.

Danbazau said the government has inaugurated some projects at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) in Abuja, adding that correctional facilities in the country are in dire need of rehabilitation or outright replacement.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Mr Adams Jagaban, said that the National Assembly planned to make the prison an efficient corrective service centre. He added that the plan was already contained in the Nigeria Correctional Service Bill.

“Honourable Minister, I want to assure you and the Nigerian public that apart from the physical thing one can see and touch, the greatest achievement is the passage of this bill.”

“Since 1999 that we have been working hard to pass this bill, it has never reached this level but with the cooperation of the current Controller-General of Prisons, we have reached the position we are today,” Jagaban said.

Nigeria has over 1,400 prisons across the country and according to the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) there are over 73,000 inmates in the prisons with more than 23,000 convicted.