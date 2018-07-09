news

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahaman Dambazau and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi will on Monday, July 9 speak at the Annual General Conference of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice.

The conference with the theme: “Violent Conflicts and the Challenges of Peacebuilding in Contemporary Nigeria”, is scheduled for Monday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 11 at the National Open University Campus, Jabi, Abuja.

The statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Society for Peace Studies and Practice, Dr Abiola Adimula, said Dambazau, Amaechi would be the Chairman and Special Guest of Honour respectively at the opening ceremony.

She said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, would declare the conference open while Prof. Godwin Sogolo and Col. Ola Mejeyeogbe,(rtd) would serve as the keynote Speakers.

According to her, the conference will discuss in depth security issues and violent conflicts in the country and suggest possible solutions for policy design.

Adimula said that scholars from various fields of study would present well researched papers on sub-titles relating to the main theme, maintaining that the conference would also feature a workshop on Alternative Dispute Resolution.

She added that delegates in peace studies from tertiary institutions, peace practitioners, security personnel and others, within and outside the country are expected to graced the occasion.