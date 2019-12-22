There has been a city-wide panic in Damaturu, capital of Yobe state as suspected Boko Haram terrorists tried to force their way into parts of the state.

The Nation reports that the terrorists stormed the town, along Gashua road near the Police Force Headquarters around 5.30 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Conflict and terrorism reporter, Ahmad Salkida confirmed the attack on Twitter. He said Damaturu is being attacked by ISWAT for the third time in about two months.

According to The Nation, there was heavy artillery shelling by the military as the terrorists made desperate attempt to infiltrate Damaturu.

The sound of artillery guns and rocket launchers has however destabilised business activities in the city as residents scampered for safety, while hundreds of travelers are trapped at the exit and entry routes of Damaturu

The Nigerian army officers and other security forces have reportedly blocked all routes into the town.

Details later...