RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dala Dry Port has potential to service cargo needs of Nigeria, Niger Republic -FG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government says the Kano Dala Dry Port project has the potential to service the cargo needs of the North West, North East, Niger Republic and Mali with a seamless transportation system in both import and export.

Dala Dry Port has potential to service cargo needs of Nigeria, Niger Republic -FG
Dala Dry Port has potential to service cargo needs of Nigeria, Niger Republic -FG

The Permanent Secretary, Minister of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani made this known during a media tour of the project on Friday.

Recommended articles

She also said the port project will also strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Ajani noted that the bilateral obligations between the two countries is targeted at assessing Nigeria’s preparedness for the transit of Nigerian cargoes.

According to her, the port facility to Niger Republic will reduce cost of transportation of goods in transit and ensure seamless movement of cargoes, especially when the Kano-Maradi railway line is completed and becomes operational.

Nigeria stands to benefit from the increased patronage of her corridor by Land-Locked Countries considering that their goods will add value to its Ports and also contribute to the reduction in ocean freight, among other benefits,” she said.

Ajani appreciated the 32-member delegation from Niger Republic for gracing the occasion and Kano State Government for the support to the committee in the course of monitoring and fast-tracking the implementation of the Project.

NAN reports that Dala Inland port has 20,000 capacity container warehouse services.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest officer allegedly engaging in extortion in viral video

Police arrest officer allegedly engaging in extortion in viral video

Babies breastfeeding exclusively can also fall sick – Expert

Babies breastfeeding exclusively can also fall sick – Expert

Dala Dry Port has potential to service cargo needs of Nigeria, Niger Republic -FG

Dala Dry Port has potential to service cargo needs of Nigeria, Niger Republic -FG

Edo to recruit 1,000 teachers, extends reform to secondary education

Edo to recruit 1,000 teachers, extends reform to secondary education

Lagos police arrest 300 criminal suspects in July

Lagos police arrest 300 criminal suspects in July

Buhari orders mass production of Solar Cells to boost power supply

Buhari orders mass production of Solar Cells to boost power supply

2023: Why INEC can’t extend voters registration

2023: Why INEC can’t extend voters registration

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

FG restores over 24,000 hectares of degraded land- Minister

FG restores over 24,000 hectares of degraded land- Minister

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorists. (Sunnewsonline)

Soldiers gunned down as Boko Haram terrorists raid military checkpoint in Niger

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South