Dala Dry Port has potential to service cargo needs of Nigeria, Niger Republic -FG

She also said the port project will also strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Ajani noted that the bilateral obligations between the two countries is targeted at assessing Nigeria’s preparedness for the transit of Nigerian cargoes.

According to her, the port facility to Niger Republic will reduce cost of transportation of goods in transit and ensure seamless movement of cargoes, especially when the Kano-Maradi railway line is completed and becomes operational.

“Nigeria stands to benefit from the increased patronage of her corridor by Land-Locked Countries considering that their goods will add value to its Ports and also contribute to the reduction in ocean freight, among other benefits,” she said.

Ajani appreciated the 32-member delegation from Niger Republic for gracing the occasion and Kano State Government for the support to the committee in the course of monitoring and fast-tracking the implementation of the Project.