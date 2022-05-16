Dagogo: Court remands Rivers PDP gov aspirant a second time

Justice Chiwendu Nworgu remanded Dagogo, who was arraigned in court on Monday, May 16, 2022, after listening to arguments from defense and prosecution teams.

This is the second time Dagogo would be remanded.

Justice Nworgu adjourned till May 20, 2022, to rule on the motion and counter-motion moved by the legal teams involved in the matter.

Hon. Dagogo was arrested at the governorship screening hall by some police officers on the orders of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, Dogogo was remanded (for the first time) in Police custody by a Port Harcourt Magistrate's Court.

The court claimed that the new law in criminal justice striped it of the jurisdiction to handle one of the charges preferred against Dagogo, thereby sending him back to police custody.

Dagogo however, refused to take his plea on two charges of conspiracy to commit felony to cause a breach of peace and instigate members of secret cult to disrupt a screening process at the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Port Harcourt.

According to reports, Dagogo was later rushed to the police hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

His Special Adviser on Media, Ibrahim Lawal, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, May 03, 2022, said Dagogo suffered stomach and chest complications.

Lawal said following the severity of his case, the police hospital referred him to another undisclosed hospital.

Lawal further alleged that there was a plot by some agents of the state to “manufacture” more charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal bunkering and attacks on security agencies among others against Dagogo.