Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, lauded Odidika in a statement by the commission’s Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Dabiri-Erewa extolled the virtue demonstrated by the Nigerian, saying that she had made the country proud.

She said it was gratifying to note that the uncommon act of honesty of Odidika had earned her Integrity Award from the Sheriff of Richland County.

“It is indeed a well deserved award and a great opportunity to celebrate you.

“This is another victory for Nigeria, as another proud Nigerian is portraying what Nigeria is about and that is honesty.

“Thank you for being a good ambassador of your country Nigeria.

“You have portrayed Nigerians in the diaspora as unique, honest, and trustworthy immigrants.

“No legacy is as rich as honesty. It remains the best policy. We must continue to exhibit such behaviour wherever we find ourselves.

“We must continue to be good ambassadors of our country,” she added.

Odidika, who hails from Imo, said she received an email from possible scammers, who had called her on phone and before she knew what was happening, they had sent a cheque of $4,000 U.S.

She said that she immediately called President Tonna Okei (Ikuku Oma), President of the Organisation of African Unity SC, who immediately called the Sheriff of Richland County, after which “the Police of Columbia City took me”.

Odidika said that she reported and surrendered the cheque.

Okei called both police leaders and made a strong representation and Odidika was given an award of honesty by the Sheriff and offer of a job on Sept. 2, 2020.

It will be recalled that another Nigerian based in Qatar, Michael Jonathan Asemota in 2018, returned $441,127.99 about N150 million that was wrongfully posted into his account.