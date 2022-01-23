RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dabiri-Erewa congratulates Adeagbo over Streetinvest appointment

The appointment of Nigeria’s Ibironke Adeagbo into the board of the international group, Streetinvest, has showcased hard work and the dogged spirit of Nigerians living and working overseas.

Ibironke Adeagbo. [insidewatchafrica]
The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the statement in a congratulatory message to Adeagbo, released in Abuja on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Streetinvest is an international charity founded in 2008 in London, England.

The core mandate of the group is to reach less fortunate groups and support positive and sustainable change in the lives of the hardest to reach and most excluded children in the world.

Dabiri-Erewa said that Adeagbo’s appointment as treasurer and board member of Streetinvest was a testament to her passion for adding value to the lives of children across the globe.

According to her, it is equally a reward for consistent hard work, dedication and determination to succeed in one’s chosen career.

“I am so happy and delighted on your well-deserved appointment. You have proved your mettle over the years and this has earned you this exalted position.

“Your appointment further confirms our saying that our diasporans are our greatest asset, making us proud globally and I have no doubt you will continue to make Nigeria proud.

“Congratulations once again and please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards,’’ Dabiri-Erewa stated.

Adeagbo was named board member of Streetinvest, barely three months after she made the list of eight Nigerians, honoured for `breaking the glass ceiling’ in the UK.

The eight Nigerians were honoured last October in London for their outstanding performances in various fields of human endeavours in the overseas countries where they reside.

Adeagbo, 52, who is a graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in Ogun, is a chartered accountant and the Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation, a charity based in London.

IA-Foundation is active in Nigeria, where the group is working to lift the human condition of out-of-school children and the girl-child, to ensure they are educated, to curb insecurity and poverty.

In a letter to Adeagbo, announcing her appointment as treasurer of Streetinvest, the Chairman of the group, Mr Cees Kramer, said: “Ronke would be a brilliant addition to Streetinvest in its drive to improve street children’s lives around the world’’.

He described Adeagbo as a well-rounded quintessential accountant with immense integrity and credibility, who would add huge value to the strategic growth of Streetinvest as a global operator.

