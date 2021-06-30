Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigerian footballer in UK

Dabiri-Erewa said this in a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Igweani, who was believed to be a Nigerian Footballer, was shot dead by officers, who attended a call out to a house, where a child was found with serious injuries.

She described the incident as very unfortunate, and sad.

Dabiri-Erewa called on the UK government for a thorough and proper investigation to be carried out on the incident.

She condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian communities in the UK by praying unto God to rest the soul of the departed.

In a statement by the Thames Valley Police, officers were called to a property in Two Mile Ash North- West Milton Keynes on June 26, and made a forced entry after acting on information from a witness.

It said that inside they found a man in his 30s who was later confirmed dead and a young child with serious injuries.