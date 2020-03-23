NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this during the commission’s special day in Enugu on Sunday at the ongoing 31st Enugu International Trade Fair.

Danbatta, represented by a Director in the Commission, Reuben Muoka, said NCC recently hosted a cyber security enlightenment conference where telecoms stakeholders were enlightened on dangers associated with cybercrimes.

He advised telecom consumers not to open unknown emails or post Personal Identification Number (PIN) online as bank would never ask them for their personal detail via internet or over the phone.

Danbatta disclosed that the commission had also educated parents on their roles regarding child online protection.

“The sensitisation programmes are targeted at parents, aimed at equipping them with the right knowledge they need to limit the exposure of their children to the negative aspects of internet use.

“To protect subscribers from unsolicited text messages or voice calls, the commission evolved “Do Not Disturb” (DNB), directing all mobile network operators to dedicate a short code to enable subscribers to take informed but independent decisions on what messages they wish to receive.”

He pointed out that NCC as regulator had come with initiatives to enable consumers lodge their complaints when dissatisfied with the services provided by their operators.

“The Commission will apply appropriate regulatory measures and sanctions against such service provider.

“NCC identifies consumer as a very important stakeholder in the telecoms industry, which is evident in our 8-point agenda where empowerment and protection is properly captured,” he added.

The Vice Chairman said that the NCC Special Day was aimed at educating and informing subscribers on the use of communication services and their rights as telecoms consumers.

In his address, the President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Emma Nwandu, said that the role of NCC as a regulatory agency in the telecommunication sector was commendable.

According to him, telecommunication industry has witnessed a great revolution in the socio-economic life, which has equally accentuated the pace of socio-economic life as individuals and as a nation.