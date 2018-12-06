Pulse.ng logo
Cyber stalking: Court admits Deji Adeyanju to N500,000 bail

Adeyanju was remanded by the Court on Tuesday, following his arraignment on charges of cyber-stalking, inciting disturbance and criminal defamation by the police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke play Cyber stalking: Court admits Deji Adeyanju to N500,000 bail

A Wuse II Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Thursday, admitted civil activist and Coordinator of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, to bail in the sum of N500,000 .

In a ruling,  Magistrate Idiat Akanni, said the offence the defendant committed is bailable.

Akanni ordered the defendant to produce two sureties with like sum each as bail bond.

The magistrate added that the sureties must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 12, and must produce any utility bill.

NAN recalls that Adeyanju got into trouble with the authorities when he led a protest to the police headquarters on Nov. 28.

Adeyanju and his group had stormed the force headquarters with banner bearing the inscription: “Police are not politicians; this rally is about saving democracy.”

The protesters were calling on the Police and other security agents to be non-partisan, especially as the 2019 general elections approaches.

He was arrested alongside two other campaigners, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams, and arraigned before the Karshi Magistrates’ Court, which remanded them in the Keffi Prisons in Nasarawa State.

The accused persons were charged with criminal conspiracy, public nuisance, disturbance of public peace and threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituted authority.

They were granted bail by the presiding magistrate, Aliu Kagarko and were bail able to perfect the bail conditions on  Dec. 3.

However, while Abobama and Williams were release, Adeyanju was re-arrested by the police and arraigned on the new charges.

The case is adjourned until Jan. 17, for hearing.

