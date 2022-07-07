CVR Update: Fresh registration hits 10.4m – INEC

The commission also disclosed that 9,455,198 registrants completed their registrations, out of which 3,314,169 registered through online and 6,141,029 registrants did physical registration.

The gender breakdown of the figure indicates that 4,682,036 of the registrants who completed their registrations are males, while 4,773,162 are females, of which 71,998 are Persons With Disabilities (PWDs)

It also revealed that 6,698,446 of the registrants were youths; 1,894,39 were of middle age between 18 and 34 years; 758,300 – the elderly between 50 to 69 years while 104,056 were the old from 70 years and above.