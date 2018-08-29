Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

CVR: Akeredolu declares Thursday work-free in Ondo

Continuous Voter Registration Akeredolu declares Thursday work-free in Ondo

The CVR, which was to have been suspended two weeks ago ahead of the 2019 general elections, was extended to enable more people register.

  • Published:
Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing play

Rotimi Akeredolu

(Premium Times)

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared Thursday, August 30, as work-free day to enable public servants participate in the continuous voter registration exercise in the state.

Akeredolu, according to a statement on Wednesday by Mr Yemi Olowolabi, the State Commissioner for Information, in Akure, made the declaration following a resolution of the State Executive Council.

The CVR, which was to have been suspended two weeks ago ahead of the 2019 general elections, was extended to enable more people register.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that it would now be suspended on Friday, Aug. 31, until after the 2019 elections.

Akeredolu called on the people of the state to take full advantage to the opportunity to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards, to be able to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

He said that the work-free day on Thursday be observed in the state to allow public servants participate in the CVR, ahead of Friday’s suspension of the exercise.

The workers in state are expected back at work on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buharibullet
3 Leah Sharibu’s Message Parents confirm daughter’s voicebullet

Related Articles

Buhari What President told APC supporters at the Ekiti campaign rally
Tinubu PDP is 'Poverty Development Party', APC National Leader says
Ekiti Election "Don't waste your vote, vote for Fayemi," Buhari tells voters
Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Ondo students give Governor's wife 7 days to apologise to them
Ekiti Election APC solution to four years of frustration – Tinubu
In Ondo Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing
Buhari President leaves for Netherlands Sunday, to address ICC at Hague
Akeredolu Ondo Gov. explains why Buhari will win 2019 presidential election
In Ondo Mrs. Akeredolu distributes 400 laptops to girls
Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Governor's wife describes students of this school as the most irresponsible

Local

PSP will now partner Visionscape to clear refuse in Lagos
Lagos State retains highest foreign debt portfolio, says DMO
Nigerian Army troops kill 30 Boko Haram members.
Counter Insurgency Inflict maximum casualty on Boko Haram insurgents - GOC directs troops
IDPs accuse Buhari of sending them to Boko Haram because of elections
Boko Haram IDPs accuse Federal Government of sending them back to bombs and bullets because of elections
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole has alleged that some aides of Governor Samuel Ortom were involved in the killing of two Catholic priests in Benue state.
Oshiomhole APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Chairman