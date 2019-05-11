The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the Customs Service Federal Operations, Zone D Bauchi, covers nine states which include Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue.

Mr Olugboyega Peters, the Comptroller of FOU Zone D Bauchi , made the disclosure at a media briefing in Bauchi on Friday.

According to him, from Feb.1 to May 7, operatives of the zone have made series of seizures, which includes foreign rice, used foreign footwear and used tyres, among other items, with total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N42.12 million.

He said the seized items included 1,819 bags of rice, 250 jumbo bags, 12 jumbo bags of used footwear, 700 cartons of spaghetti and 612 used tyres, all intercepted.

He added that the unprecedented seizures was achieved as a result of intelligence gathering, sharing of information and doggedness of the officers and men.

ALSO READ: How Police discovered 4 dead bodies in an Ikorodu septic tank

The comptroller appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to assist in providing genuine information that would aid in eradicating the menace of smuggling in the country, just as he warned smugglers to look for decent means of livelihood.