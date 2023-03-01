ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs Zone “B” seizes N306m Tramadol, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’, said it has made a total of 130 seizures of smuggled items in two months.

Customs Zone “B seizes N306m Tramadol, others.
Customs Zone “B” seizes N306m Tramadol, others.

Recommended articles

According to him, the total Duty Paid Value of the seized items is N305.71 million.

The items included 119 packs of Tramadol and Tramaking 225mg, 569 packs of unregistered pharmaceutical products,17 sacks of second hand shoes, seven cartons of foreign cigarettes, 147 pieces of Jack knives and six cartons of Machetes.

Others were 50 cartons of foreign soap, 635 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, each containing 25 litres, nine vehicles, 724 bags of foreign rice, 163 Jerrycans of vegetable oil and 646 cartons of spaghetti and macaroni pasta, as well as 90 bales second hand clothes.

Sulaiman said that the items were brought into the country in contravention of Federal Government policies regarding imports and exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman said that the Unit under the leadership of Comptroller Musa Jalo has stepped up the fight against smuggling across border areas in the zone.

The Comptroller reiterated the commitment of operatives of the Unit to the fight against smuggling and solicited for the support of border communities.

Jalo urged people living in border areas to provide useful information that will assist the Unit in stemming smuggling and its negative impact on the country’s economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayade's conqueror lauds gov for not rigging senatorial election

Ayade's conqueror lauds gov for not rigging senatorial election

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Customs Zone “B seizes N306m Tramadol, others

Customs Zone “B” seizes N306m Tramadol, others

Court remands Reps Majority Leader Doguwa over alleged murder

Court remands Reps Majority Leader Doguwa over alleged murder

Tinubu visits Buhari in Daura, presents Certificate of Return

Tinubu visits Buhari in Daura, presents Certificate of Return

UK govt congratulates Tinubu, asks FG to fix electoral lapses

UK govt congratulates Tinubu, asks FG to fix electoral lapses

I’m happy Tinubu’s presidency is happening in my lifetime  — Babangida

I’m happy Tinubu’s presidency is happening in my lifetime  — Babangida

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Security will be better for governorship election – Lagos CP

Security will be better for governorship election – Lagos CP

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes