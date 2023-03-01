Customs Zone “B” seizes N306m Tramadol, others.

According to him, the total Duty Paid Value of the seized items is N305.71 million.

The items included 119 packs of Tramadol and Tramaking 225mg, 569 packs of unregistered pharmaceutical products,17 sacks of second hand shoes, seven cartons of foreign cigarettes, 147 pieces of Jack knives and six cartons of Machetes.

Others were 50 cartons of foreign soap, 635 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, each containing 25 litres, nine vehicles, 724 bags of foreign rice, 163 Jerrycans of vegetable oil and 646 cartons of spaghetti and macaroni pasta, as well as 90 bales second hand clothes.

Sulaiman said that the items were brought into the country in contravention of Federal Government policies regarding imports and exports.

The spokesman said that the Unit under the leadership of Comptroller Musa Jalo has stepped up the fight against smuggling across border areas in the zone.

The Comptroller reiterated the commitment of operatives of the Unit to the fight against smuggling and solicited for the support of border communities.