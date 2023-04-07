Customs warns Nigerians against fake online recruitment notice

The NCS Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Maiwada described the notice as fake, noting that the NCS was not recruiting at the moment.

”The notice is the handiwork of unscrupulous element and an attempt to defraud Nigerians.

“The recruitment notice with the link https://recruitmentfile.net/nigeria-customs-recruitment/is fake and should be disregarded.

“There are lots of indices to show that the notice is not from Customs, particularly the domain.

“Our Website is www.customs.gov.ng.We do not use .net, so it is totally fake.

“Customs is currently not recruiting and if it is doing so, it will be on the official website only,” he said.