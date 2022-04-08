RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs Strike Force warns smugglers; seizes N143.64m goods

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Coordinator, Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force, Zone B, Mr Faith Ojeifo, says it has seized contraband worth over N143.64 million Duty Paid Value (FOV) in its area of operation.

Deputy Controller Faith Ojeifo, Coordinator Customs Strike Force Zone “B, displaying smuggled items seized by the team, on Friday in Kaduna
Ojeifo who displayed the seized items to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna, warned smugglers to abandon the illicit trade or continue to face monumental losses and prosecution.

He said that the items were seized from smugglers in Kebbi; Borno, Kano, Katsina, Yola, Kaduna and Yobe States.

Ojeifo listed the items to include 994 bags of foreign rice, 960 bags of Urea brand of fertilisers, 43 cartons of pasta, 1,292 cartons of soap and 959 cartons of ladies shoes.

Other items were 4,275 litres of petrol, two trucks, a Toyota Starlet car, 11 cartons of cigarettes, 196 bales of used clothes, among others.

“The team was set up by the Controller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, to strike at the heart of the economic criminals and to seriously deplete their ability to carry out this nefarious activity.

“We will not relent until we bring down all smugglers to their knees.

“We strongly warn all those intent on testing the resolve of the NCS by bringing in prohibited items, that we are ready and willing to fight them to a stand still.

“They are, therefore, advised to put their resources into other businesses to avoid needless waste,” he said.

Ojeifo urged members of the border communities to cooperate with the NCS by providing credible information on the activities of smugglers.

He also enjoined law abiding citizens in border areas to go about their businesses without fear of intimidation.

Customs Strike Force warns smugglers; seizes N143.64m goods

