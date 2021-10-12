RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs threatens to impound 29 private jets over failure to pay import duties

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) released its report on verification of privately-owned airplanes in the country on Tuesday in Abuja.

Customs threatens to impound 29 private jets over failure to pay import duties. [nairametrics]
Customs threatens to impound 29 private jets over failure to pay import duties. [nairametrics]

It threatened to impound 29 jets on which the owners did not pay statutory import duties.

Recommended articles

Customs’ spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah, told a news conference that the 29 airplanes would be impounded if the owners did not show up at the expiration of the 14 days ultimatum given.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 31, Customs announced its plan to verify import documents of privately-owned airplanes in the country.

The exercise took place between June 7 and Aug. 6 at the Tariff and Trade Department of the Service.

Attah explained that within the stipulated period, 86 private jets or airplane operators showed up for the exercise and presented relevant documents for verification.

He added that 57 of them were verified as commercial charter operators and were duly cleared for operations.

He said the 29 private jets/airplanes owners and or their representatives were issued with demand notices on Oct. 11 and were given 14 days to make payments to designated Federal Government accounts.

He said they would be issued Aircraft Clearance Certificates after payment.

“Owners of private aircraft for which no presentations were made for verification, and whose status remains uncertain are requested to immediately furnish Customs Service with documents for verification and clearance.

“To this effect, all 57 commercial charter jets or aircraft operators who presented their documents for verification are requested to come to the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, Abuja, to collect their clearance certificates.

“All 29 private jets/aircraft owners and or their representatives who have been issued with demand notices have 14 days from Oct. 11 to collect and make payments to the designated Federal Government accounts.

“They will be issued with Aircraft Clearance Certificates after payment,’’ Attah said.

The spokesperson implored all concerned to avail themselves of this opportunity, as Customs would not hesitate to activate enforcement procedures on identified defaulters.

Attah also told newsmen that the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria had been put on notice to ensure that only privately-owned airplanes cleared by Customs were allowed to operate within the country’s airspace.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]

Court sentences Maina’s son Faisal to 24 years imprisonment

Alleged pension fraud: Absence of EFCC lawyer stalls Faisal Maina’s trial