Customs set to reopen Niger Republic border

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) said everything is set for the reopening of the Illela border to Niger Republic pending the last order from the higher authorities.
Nigeria closed its borders to Niger Republic following the military takeover of power in the West African nation.
This was disclosed by the Area Controller of the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command of the NCS, Comptroller Kamal Mohammed while addressing stakeholders during a working visit to the Illela border.
Following a directive by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWA) in the wake of a military coup in Niger Republic, Nigeria shut its borders to the neighbouring country.
However, ECOWAS recently lifted some sanctions on Niger and two other Sahelian nations during its extraordinary summit on the peace, political, and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region in Abuja on February 24.
Subsequently, Nigeria restored electricity supply to the West African nation. And as promised by Mohammed, the border reopening will follow suit sooner than later.
Mohammed, accompanied by members of his management team, appealed to members of the border community to maintain calmness and remain law-abiding as all government policies aimed at improving their wellbeing.
The Customs boss had earlier visited the palace of the traditional ruler of Illela, Sarki Rafin Illela, where he met with leaders of various teachers' groups and community leaders.
The leaders took turns to seek government intervention to the biting economic realities in the country.
The trio of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS in a joint statement in late January, saying the body had become a threat to members.
