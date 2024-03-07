Customs set to reopen Niger Republic border

This was disclosed by the Area Controller of the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command of the NCS, Comptroller Kamal Mohammed while addressing stakeholders during a working visit to the Illela border.

Following a directive by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWA) in the wake of a military coup in Niger Republic, Nigeria shut its borders to the neighbouring country.

However, ECOWAS recently lifted some sanctions on Niger and two other Sahelian nations during its extraordinary summit on the peace, political, and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region in Abuja on February 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Nigeria restored electricity supply to the West African nation. And as promised by Mohammed, the border reopening will follow suit sooner than later.

Mohammed, accompanied by members of his management team, appealed to members of the border community to maintain calmness and remain law-abiding as all government policies aimed at improving their wellbeing.

The Customs boss had earlier visited the palace of the traditional ruler of Illela, Sarki Rafin Illela, where he met with leaders of various teachers' groups and community leaders.

The leaders took turns to seek government intervention to the biting economic realities in the country.