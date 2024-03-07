ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs set to reopen Niger Republic border

Nurudeen Shotayo

Nigeria closed its borders to Niger Republic following the military takeover of power in the West African nation.

Customs set to reopen Niger Republic border [Channels TV]
Customs set to reopen Niger Republic border [Channels TV]

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) said everything is set for the reopening of the Illela border to Niger Republic pending the last order from the higher authorities.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Area Controller of the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command of the NCS, Comptroller Kamal Mohammed while addressing stakeholders during a working visit to the Illela border.

Following a directive by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWA) in the wake of a military coup in Niger Republic, Nigeria shut its borders to the neighbouring country.

However, ECOWAS recently lifted some sanctions on Niger and two other Sahelian nations during its extraordinary summit on the peace, political, and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region in Abuja on February 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Nigeria restored electricity supply to the West African nation. And as promised by Mohammed, the border reopening will follow suit sooner than later.

Mohammed, accompanied by members of his management team, appealed to members of the border community to maintain calmness and remain law-abiding as all government policies aimed at improving their wellbeing.

The Customs boss had earlier visited the palace of the traditional ruler of Illela, Sarki Rafin Illela, where he met with leaders of various teachers' groups and community leaders.

The leaders took turns to seek government intervention to the biting economic realities in the country.

The trio of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS in a joint statement in late January, saying the body had become a threat to members.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu chooses Ganduje's son as director in agency rocked by '₦1.2bn fraud'

Tinubu chooses Ganduje's son as director in agency rocked by '₦1.2bn fraud'

Customs set to reopen Niger Republic border

Customs set to reopen Niger Republic border

Navy hands over 15 bags of seized cannabis worth ₦21m to NDLEA in Lagos

Navy hands over 15 bags of seized cannabis worth ₦21m to NDLEA in Lagos

NLC proposes ₦709,000, TUC ₦447,000 as new minimum wage

NLC proposes ₦709,000, TUC ₦447,000 as new minimum wage

Despite Lassa fever warning, some Enugu residents continue to drink garri

Despite Lassa fever warning, some Enugu residents continue to drink garri

DStv's monopoly under threat as FG unveils indigenous pay TV network

DStv's monopoly under threat as FG unveils indigenous pay TV network

Let research guide policy formulation and execution - Tinubu tells ministers

Let research guide policy formulation and execution - Tinubu tells ministers

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

PDP yet to zone ticket for Ondo governorship election - Official

Tinubu suspends REA MD, management team over alleged ₦1.2bn fraud

Tinubu suspends REA MD, management team over alleged ₦1.2bn fraud

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians