Customs seizes truck-load of donkey skins, other items, worth N320m

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone “B” , Kaduna said it had confiscated truck-loaded of donkey skins and other goods, worth N320 million.

The Comptroller of Zone, Mr Albashir Hamisu told newsmen on Friday in Kaduna that the items were seized from Jan.28 to Feb. 23.

Hamisu said the improvement in its operational capacity was as a result of support from patriotic Nigerians who gave out information to officers on the activities of smugglers.

He listed other items seized within the period to includes 1,214 bags of foreign rice, 21 vehicles, 157 bales of foreign second hands clothes ,30 bundle of foreign textile and 114 kegs of vegetable oil, among others.

Hamisu, who admonished smugglers to desist from their nefarious activities, said that the Federal Government had robust policies in place to better the life of Nigerians.

The controller also announced the demise of one of his officers, Mohammed Maradun, who was killed during an attack by bandits on Thursday, describing the deceased as a dedicated officer.

The armed men had invaded the residence of the deceased at Rigachikun Community in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis in the early hours of Thursday.

