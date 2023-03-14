ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs seizes good worth ₦231m in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, says it has seized goods worth ₦231, 218 million in the state between January and February.

Customs seizes good worth ₦231m in Ogun (Nairametrics)
Customs seizes good worth ₦231m in Ogun (Nairametrics)

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, made the disclosure at a news conference in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Makinde said that during the period under review, the command recorded a total of 115 seizures.

He said the seizures included 6,743 50kg bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, equivalent of 11 truck loads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The area controller listed other items to include 19,806 litre of Premium Motor Spirit, 18 units of used vehicles used to convey smuggled goods, 64 sacks and 824 wraps of book.

Others are, 10 big pieces and 19 small pieces of artifacts, one motorcycles used to convey prohibited items and 73 bales of second hand clothing.

Also seized by the command were14 sacks of foreign used shoes, 900 pieces of foreign used tyres and 520 cartons of frozen poultry products.

Makinde said that the command also generated the sum of ₦28.445,757 million through import duties, auction sales of scrap vehicles and petroleum products.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the breakthroughs became possible following the command’s relentless anti-smuggling campaigns.

”Our officers have continued to exude resilience and committment to service delivery. This is the reason for the improved seizure profile we have recorded,” he said.

The customs official stated that the revenue activities of the command comprised of importation and exportation of legitimate goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme and Assessment of Merchandise on Baggage.

He said that the command was committed to facilitating legitimate trade and improved relationship with the business community in the state

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde urged the business community to avoid ilicit trades and activities capable of adversely affecting the economy and reputation of the state.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, for vigorously implementing the anti-smuggling campaign of the service.

He said that the anti-smuggling campaign had positively affected the performance and achievements of customs commands, units and other formations across the country.

Makinde commended critical stakeholders of the service such as traditional rulers, community leaders and other security agencies for their support and collaboration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rejection of old Naira notes criminal offence – AbdulRazaq

Rejection of old Naira notes criminal offence – AbdulRazaq

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections

Lagos residents accepts old naira notes as banks struggle

Lagos residents accepts old naira notes as banks struggle

Customs seizes good worth ₦231m in Ogun

Customs seizes good worth ₦231m in Ogun

China reopens borders to all travellers

China reopens borders to all travellers

Umo Eno of PDP promises more hotels in Akwa Ibom if elected

Umo Eno of PDP promises more hotels in Akwa Ibom if elected

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

The impact of social media on self-esteem: How are users affected by the curated images they see online?

The impact of social media on self-esteem: How are users affected by the curated images they see online?

Homicide: Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place ₦1m bounty on him

Homicide: Police declare Bauchi lawmaker wanted, place ₦1m bounty on him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration