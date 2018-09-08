Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Customs seizes 517 bags of rice, 320Kg Indian hemp in Sokoto

In Sokoto Customs seizes 517 bags of rice, 320Kg Indian hemp

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto, its Comptroller, Mr Gimba Umar, said other items seized included 34 bags of Sugar and 45 bales of second hand clothes all intercepted at various routes in Sokoto and Kebbi states in the last two weeks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Customs seizes 517 bags of rice, 320Kg Indian hemp

The Sokoto Command of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has seized 517 bags of foreign rice and 320 parcels of Indian hemp of 1kg each illegally smuggled into the country.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto, its Comptroller, Mr Gimba Umar, said other items seized included 34 bags of Sugar and 45 bales of second hand clothes all intercepted at various routes in Sokoto and Kebbi states in the last two weeks.

Umar said the items had total duty paid value of N14.9 million.
He said that the Indian hemp were wrapped in paw-paw shape of one kilogramme each when the Volkswagen Golf car conveying them was apprehended.

According to him, no suspect was arrested in connection with the offence as the suspects fled and abandoned the vehicle in an uncompleted building.

He commended the Police for their support which facilitated successful apprehension of the illicit substances, stressing that when the suspects approached Customs check point, the quickly turned back which arouse suspicion.

The comptroller said other areas where the items were intercepted included Argungu-Kangiwa, Illela, Sokoto-Gusau, Kamba and Dole Kaina axis.

Umar assured that the command would not relent in its efforts to ensure that no person or group of persons sabotaged efforts of the NCS and the growth of the nation’s economy.

“We will keep pursuing them to ensure that no foreign rice passes our borders as smugglers can do everything possible to succeed in their unlawful strives,” Umar said.

He reiterated that the command would sustain its commitment to pursuing more revenue generation, ensuring smuggling-free country and other mandates of the NCS.

Receiving the Indian hemp, an NDLEA official, Mr Almustapha Aliyu, said the illicit substances were suspected to be imported from Benin Republic and Ghana.

Aliyu said the substances were the special brand called “Sconk’’.

He, however, promised that the substances would be subjected to laboratory tests and measured at NDLEA office.

He commended the Customs service for intercepting the illicit drugs, stressing that this was not the first time the service was achieving such a feat.

He described the feat as an indication of the synergy that existed between the Customs service and NDLEA in the state. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
3 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Customs intercepts 10 trailer loads of rice, other contraband worth N1.6bn
Illicit Drugs 509 parcels of Cannabis seized in Benue
Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with Lagos 'Agberos'
Customs Agency intercepts contraband goods worth N1.70bn in January
In Lagos Customs intercept contraband worth N356.2M
In Abuja Police in FCT uncover illegal firearm factory, arrest 3 suspects
Smuggling Customs seizes 1,100 rifles in Lagos, officer involved
In Ogun Customs seize Indian hemp smuggled in FUNAAB bus
Big Disgrace Nigerian man, 2 lovers arrested for drug trafficking in Malawi

Local

Boko Haram kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno
Boko Haram Terrorists kill several villagers in Borno in fresh attack
Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj 1,494 Kaduna State pilgrims return home – official
Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives, who was shot during a rally in Ekiti state, has been flown to the United Kingdom for further treatment.
Opeyemi Bamidele I escaped death miraculously after being shot in the stomach - ex-lawmaker
Sports minister, Solomon Dalung warns youths against drug abuse
Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue