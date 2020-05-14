This is made known in a statistics obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, in Abuja on Thursday.

It explained that in January, 465 different contraband items worth N2.5 billion duty paid were seized.

According to the statistics, 659 items of duty paid valued at N14.5 billion were seized in February across all the Customs’ commands.

It stated that in March, 429 various seized smuggled items worth N545.8 million were also confiscated by officers and men of the service.

Attah assured that the service would sustain its anti-smuggling operations and support activities at boosting non-oil revenue for national development.