Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Customs seize 51 vehicles loaded with prohibited goods worth N120.6m

Customs seize 51 vehicles loaded with prohibited goods worth N120.6m

The items were smuggled into the country into through Katsina State borders in the last one month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Customs Service play Customs seize 51 vehicles loaded with prohibited goods worth N120.6m (Information NG)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone B, has seized 51 vehicles loaded with foreign rice and other prohibited items.

The items were smuggled into the country into through Katsina State borders in the last one month.

The FOU Comptroller, Mr Sarkin-Kebbi Mustapha, who disclosed this at a news conference in Katsina on Monday, said that the seized items have Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N120.6 million.

He listed the items to include 1,534 bags of foreign rice, 3,013 cartons of spaghetti, 86 bags of foreign sugar, 145 jerry cans of vegetable oil and 50 bales of second hand clothes.

He said that the officers were able to arrest three persons in connection with the smuggling activities during the period under review.

The comptroller, who expressed dismay over smuggling activities in the state, said that those arrested would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

There is the need for serious sensitisation on the dangers of smuggling activities, because some of these people think what they are doing is legitimate.

“They think they are using their money to bring in these goods to sell and make profits, forgetting that there are rules governing international trade.

‘’We are making seizures every day, but these people are still adamant.

‘’So, agencies like NOA should continue to sensitise border communities on the dangers associated with smuggling on the economy and on the health of the people,’’ he said.

He said that sometimes,smugglers mobilise mob action against customs officers, which made the officers to shoot into the air with aim of dispersing them to protect themselves. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

Ammunition APC reacts to report of seized Nigeria bound ship carrying weapons worth over N1b
Revenue Generation Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
2019 Election 7 corruption allegations that will frustrate Saraki's presidential ambition - APC
Nigerian Custom How to find and buy from legit auctions
In Lagos Customs seizes goods worth N12.03bn, generates N5.89bn in 8 months
Muhammed Uba New Customs Commander in Seme reads riot Act to smugglers
Politics A Russian cargo vessel heading to Lagos with 'weapons of mass destruction' has been intercepted in South Africa
Nigeria Customs Service Smugglers lose N2.24bn to agency - Aliyu Mohammed
In Imo Customs intercepts truck load of military uniforms
SON vows to protect Nigerians from consuming Chinese drugs made with human flesh

Local

Peter Obi reacts Atiku’s alleged harassment by security agents
Peter Obi reacts Atiku’s alleged harassment by security agents
The former spokesman of the All  Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has called on Vice-President Osinbajo to resign.
Timi Frank asks Osinbajo to resign over N5.8b intervention fund report
magu
Magu speaks on Ganduje 'bribery' videos
Repair roads, stop talking about 2023 presidency – Bode George tells Fashola
Fashola says he has delivered visible achievements
X
Advertisement