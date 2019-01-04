The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it recorded 4,010 seizures with duty paid value of about N40 billion between Jan. and Nov. 2018.

The Service said this in a document, a copy of which was made available by the Spokesman of NCS, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

NAN reports that the seizures were slightly lower than 4,889 seizures made in 2017.

According to the document, the seizures include arms, ammunition, dangerous drugs, vehicles and rice.

The document indicated that NCS made seizures of 59X40FT containers of tramadol and other controlled drugs across the NCS commands in Apapa (40), Tin Can Port (10), and nine at Onne in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The Service said in-line with the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture, a total number of 238,094 (50kg) bags of rice were seized across the country within the period under review.

It explained that NCS had continued to auction the seized items via online platform devoid of any influence, adding that so far, 806 vehicles were uploaded, and 753 winners emerged.

“A total of N346,146 million had been generated through the electronic platform as the portal opens by noon, Monday to noon on Wednesday of every week.’’

NAN recalls that the present Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) had introduced the e-auction platform: app.trade.gov.ng/eauctionon July 3, 2017.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson told NAN that N1.1 trillion revenue was generated between January and November, 2018 and this had surpassed the N1.03 trillion generated in 2017.

Attah said that the quantum of seizures made so far by Hameed Ali-led administration was a testimony that the Service had been able to block leakages and enforce the anti-smuggling law strictly in 2018.

According to him, the strategic deployment of officers and men of the service and the establishment of strike force as the third layers of security, have impacted positively on operations of the Service.

“We are aware that our insistence on compliance, arrest and prosecution of smugglers and increasing disposition of customs officers to place national interest above self is against the interest of some people.

“With these achievements, we must have stepped on toes, and that is why some enemies go to town with misleading information accusing the Service of nepotism, non-facilitation of trade and corruption.

“It is curious that such people will choose the time when officers are turning down bribes like the case in Apapa.

“Our officers rejected N150 million bribe offered by arrested suspect to save the nation from consuming 40 containers of dangerous drugs.

“Customs, under the current Comptroller-General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd) cannot be cowed into relaxing its hard stand on enemies of the state.

“We will insist that all international trade actors comply with the fiscal policy of government,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the service, charged with the responsibility of implementing the fiscal policy of government would not be deterred by any form of blackmail.