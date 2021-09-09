The motorcade of Katsina State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, was alleged to have been shot at on Tuesday by Customs operatives of the Katsina Area Command.
Customs probe shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade by its operatives
The Nigeria Customs Service has set up a committee to investigate alleged shooting of a motorcade of a Katsina State commissioner by its operatives.
Mr Dalha Wada-Chedi, the command’s Acting Controller, told newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina that the command had inaugurated an investigative committee into the incident.
The motorcade of the commissioner was alleged to have been shot at by Customs operatives while on his way from Daura Local Government Area to his hometown at Mai-Adua.
Wada-Chedi expressed optimism that the investigative committee would do justice to the task assigned to it.
He said the committee’s report would be made public and necessary action taken against possible culprits.
“It is unfortunate that the incident occurred, but then we always believe in destiny,’’ he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng