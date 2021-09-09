RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs probe shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade by its operatives

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service has set up a committee to investigate alleged shooting of a motorcade of a Katsina State commissioner by its operatives.

Customs probe shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade by its operatives
Customs probe shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade by its operatives

The motorcade of Katsina State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Alhaji Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, was alleged to have been shot at on Tuesday by Customs operatives of the Katsina Area Command.

Recommended articles

Mr Dalha Wada-Chedi, the command’s Acting Controller, told newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina that the command had inaugurated an investigative committee into the incident.

The motorcade of the commissioner was alleged to have been shot at by Customs operatives while on his way from Daura Local Government Area to his hometown at Mai-Adua.

Wada-Chedi expressed optimism that the investigative committee would do justice to the task assigned to it.

He said the committee’s report would be made public and necessary action taken against possible culprits.

“It is unfortunate that the incident occurred, but then we always believe in destiny,’’ he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Uzodinma tells Buhari that 'Imo people love you so much'

Customs probe shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade by its operatives

Improving maternal healthcare in rural Nigeria with free drugs and birthing kits

Auditor General laments lack of operational staff as 500 posts remain vacant

Unemployment not an excuse to become criminals, EFCC chairman Bawa warns Nigerian youths

ICPC recovers N6.7m generator meant for Primary Healthcare Centre in Anambra

NFIU calls for regulation of NGOs for adequate disbursement of grants

LASU steps up effort to produce more student fact-checkers

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption