Customs probe shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade by its operatives

Mr Dalha Wada-Chedi, the command’s Acting Controller, told newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina that the command had inaugurated an investigative committee into the incident.

The motorcade of the commissioner was alleged to have been shot at by Customs operatives while on his way from Daura Local Government Area to his hometown at Mai-Adua.

Wada-Chedi expressed optimism that the investigative committee would do justice to the task assigned to it.

He said the committee’s report would be made public and necessary action taken against possible culprits.