ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

News Agency Of Nigeria

The comptroller advised the public to buy new tyres rather than used ones because they would last longer and safer on the highway.

Refrain from use of ‘tokunbo’ tyres, NCS urges Nigerians [Autojosh]
Refrain from use of ‘tokunbo’ tyres, NCS urges Nigerians [Autojosh]

Recommended articles

The command’s Comptroller, James Ojo, advised while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Ojo explained that the use of such tyres was one of the factors contributing to road crashes in the state and Nigeria at large. The comptroller advised the public to buy new tyres rather than used ones because they would last longer and safer on the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ojo said that though everyone understood the current economic situation in the country, he, however, stressed the need for people to do the right thing to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“These pneumatic tyres, popularly known as Tokunbo tyres, are deemed unsuitable for our highways because a significant number of them have exceeded their recommended lifespan from their manufacturing dates.

“In addition, any usage beyond this duration can pose a significant risk to motorists and put their lives in jeopardy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comptroller reiterated NCS’ commitment to protect the local economy and safety on the roads as well as uphold the integrity of the nation’s borders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Resident doctors in popular Kaduna hospital begin warning strike after salary slash

Resident doctors in popular Kaduna hospital begin warning strike after salary slash

Reps threaten sanctions for agencies, companies absent in $60bn loss probe

Reps threaten sanctions for agencies, companies absent in $60bn loss probe

'My friend has been taunting me' - Dangote regrets investing in Nigeria

'My friend has been taunting me' - Dangote regrets investing in Nigeria

CBAO : les agents virés réintégrés par le ministre du Travail

CBAO : les agents virés réintégrés par le ministre du Travail

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Frozen chicken [consumer life]

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall