Customs officers seize imported sex drugs, other items worth N110.8m

He said that the service intercepted 52 cartons of different drugs with fake NAFDAC numbers valued N6.102million and a motorcycle valued N60,000.

“During the period under review, we were also able to intercept 450 bags of 50 kilogrammes of foreign parboiled rice valued N10.890million.

“We also intercepted another 100 bags of 25kg of the same parboiled rice worth N1.210million, 300 cartons of foreign spaghetti worth N1.080million.

“Our operatives also succeeded in seizing 790 cartons of foreign soaps valued N91.008.000 concealed in noodle packs,” he said.

According to Aliyu, the success was part of their efforts in anti-smuggling operations within the axis to achieve their zero tolerance policy for smuggling.

“Anti-smuggling activities are a continuous work, and the service will not relent in their efforts toward ensuring zero tolerance for smuggling by blocking every nook and cranny,” he said.

He explained that the continued interception of foreign rice would assist in encouraging local farmers to produce more to support the country’s economy.