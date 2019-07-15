The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says its officer, who wrongly wore his uniform with the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG), has been recommended for rehabilitation by the medical doctors who attended to him.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Joseph Attah, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that one Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Nura Dalhatu, appeared in the office on July 8, wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG).

Attah dismissed reports that the officer attempted to take over from the Comptroller-General, explaining that Dalhatu may be of doubtful right frame of mind.

He said from questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that the officer was not in the right frame of mind.

“So, a doctor was immediately invited and he is presently undergoing medical examination at the medical unit of the service,” he said.

Attah said that after a careful examination by the doctors, who attended to him, the officer had been recommended for rehabilitation and referred as appropriately.

He added that after the rehabilitation, a thorough investigation would be conducted as the matter had been handed over to Enforcement and Investigation Unit of the service.

“The officer is not in the right frame of mind. After the rehabilitation and necessary treatment, he will face investigation panel,” he said.

A NAN correspondent who visited the Customs Headquarters sighted Dalhatu in mufti, waiting for further directives.