A statement by the agency disclosed that Abubakar, attached to the Seme Customs Command, was attacked while on patrol duty along Ashipa axis of Badagry, Lagos on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Saidu Abdullahi, the Seme Command spokesperson, praised the deceased as someone who discharged his duties diligently.

"He has never failed to report at his duty post daily. We regret to lose such a gallant officers," he said.

The Yobe State-born officer has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.