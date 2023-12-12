ADVERTISEMENT
Customs officer faces scrutiny for bribery demand at Lagos International Airport

Ima Elijah

NCS has encouraged passengers and the public to promptly report any instances of misconduct or corruption.

The Customs officer is seen demanding N5,000 bribe from a passenger at the Lagos airport [ChannelsTV]
The Customs officer is seen demanding N5,000 bribe from a passenger at the Lagos airport [ChannelsTV]

The unnamed customs officer was captured in a viral video insisting ₦5,000 while tightly gripping the trolley carrying the traveler's luggage.

The distressing footage reveals the officer persisting with her demand even after the passenger expressed an inability to afford the initially requested amount.

When the passenger protested that he could not meet the ₦5,000 demand, the officer eventually reduced the sum to ₦3,000.

However, the passenger still found this amount beyond his means. The situation escalated further when the traveler suggested a payment of ₦1,000, which seemingly angered the customs officer.

In response to the incident, Abdullahi Maiwada, the spokesperson for the NCS, issued a statement condemning the officer's actions, labeling them as "unprofessional conduct" and asserting that they were "inconsistent" with the values of the agency.

Maiwada disclosed that a "comprehensive investigation" has been initiated to determine the full details of the incident.

Despite the severity of the allegations, Maiwada did not confirm whether the Customs officer would be suspended during the course of the investigation. The statement stated the commitment of the NCS to upholding transparency and accountability within its ranks.

"We wish to confirm that the Officer implicated is indeed a member of the Nigeria Customs Service, properly assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command," the statement clarified.

It further encouraged passengers and the public to promptly report any instances of misconduct or corruption, underscoring the importance of such reports in maintaining the integrity of the Customs Service.

"The NCS is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity," Maiwada assured.

